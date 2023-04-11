Duke's Filipowski to return for 2nd season with Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke 7-footer Kyle Filipowski is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season instead of testing the NBA draft waters.
Duke is losing a pair of one-and-done prospects, big man Dereck Lively II and wing Dariq Whitehead, to the NBA draft while junior guard Jeremy Roach has declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Filipowski’s return gives the Blue Devils a strong core along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell, who announced plans to return.
