Texas G Morris to transfer; still facing assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas reserve guard Arterio Morris, who was allowed to play this season while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Tuesday.
Texas fired former coach Chris Beard after his December arrest on a felony domestic violence charge, which was dismissed in February. Beard is now at Mississippi.
Morris was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after a June 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent.
Beard said before the season started that Morris would be allowed to play. Morris kept playing after Terry took over as interim coach.
Morris is the second Longhorn to transfer since Terry was announced as the full-time head coach. Freshman guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who red-shirted last season, announced on social media he’s headed to Georgetown.
