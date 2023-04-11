Louisville transfer Withers headed to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers says he’s transferring to North Carolina.
UNC returns Armando Bacot, the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp, which included guard Caleb Love transferring to Michigan.
That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25