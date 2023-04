Black made the announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Wednesday. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a freshman for the Razorbacks.

The SEC’s coaches made the 6-foot-7 Black an all-conference second-team selection and a member of the league’s all-freshman team. He scored 20 points in his final college game, a loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 26 points in back-to-back games in November against Louisville and Creighton.