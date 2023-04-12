Gamecocks-Irish to open women's basketball season in Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women’s college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced Wednesday.
South Carolina reached its third straight Final Four this past season and was undefeated until losing to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals.
Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland 76-59.
Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey said the women’s college game is on the rise and “having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level.”
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25