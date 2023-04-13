Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona’s second-team All-American forward Azuolas Tubelis will enter the 2023 NBA draft.
Arizona won a second straight Pac-12 championship this season to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost to No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.
A 6-foot-11 forward with good touch, Tubelis is projected as a likely second-round NBA draft pick.
Arizona also lost point guard Kerr Kriisa from last season’s team after he entered the transfer portal and signed with West Virginia.
