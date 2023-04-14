South Carolina's Staley hires Duke assistant for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has hired Duke assistant Winston Gandy for a spot on coach Dawn Staley’s staff.
Staley said in a statement Gandy was exactly the right person for her team because of how he connects with young people.
“He is a highly sought after young talent in our game, and I’m so happy he is bringing his great basketball mind and ability to recruit and develop talent” to the Gamecocks, she said.
Gandy was an assistant at Rice for three seasons before moving to Duke. Gandy also spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards, where he was coordinator of player development for the NBA team.
Chmiel had spent 11 seasons coaching with Staley at Temple and eight with her Gamecocks.
___
