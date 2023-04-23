Oregon State AD Barnes hospitalized in Fresno, California

in a statement Saturday night, the school said Barnes was receiving medical care at a Fresno, California, hospital, but provided no details of his condition.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized Saturday night after experiencing what the school described as a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State, the university said.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”