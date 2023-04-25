South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao has joined South Carolina.
She is the first transfer of the offseason for Staley, who lost seven seniors from the group that led the Gamecocks to three straight Final Fours and the 2022 national championship.
Paopao “is a skilled proven point guard that can score and deliver the ball,” Staley said in a statement. “She brings big game experience and is a great fit for the SEC.”
