South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao

The arrival of 5-foot-9 Paopao, who spent three seasons at Oregon, was announced Tuesday by the Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley.

The three-time all-Pac 12 Conference selection from Oceanside, California, has up to two years of eligibility remaining. Paopao started all 35 games this past season and was the Ducks’ third-leading scorer with 13.1 points a game, as well as averaging 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.