Max Abmas headed to Texas after stellar Oral Roberts career

AUSTIN, Texas — Max Abmas, the nation’s active leading scorer, is heading to Texas.
Abmas led the nation in scoring at 24.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 and became the first player since Davidson’s Steph Curry in 2008 to score 25 or more points in his first three NCAA Tournament games. The Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974 that season.
Abmas averaged 21.9 points per game last season, ninth nationally.
