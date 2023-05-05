Aneesah Morrow moving from DePaul to national champ LSU

“Aneesah is coming to LSU as one of the premier scorers and rebounders in the country over the past two seasons,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has the ability to stretch the floor offensively with her range and brings an aggressive style of play that Tiger fans are going to love. We are excited to welcome Aneesah to Baton Rouge!”

The Tigers have now added two of the top players in the transfer portal with former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith announcing her decision to join LSU last week.

“As a true competitor, I always dreamed of playing for a top-tier program,” Morrow said. “LSU’s rich history, support and passion for all sports teams caught my attention. The atmosphere on my official visit was electric, and the fan base is incredibly passionate about their team. I was drawn to this kind of environment because I’ve always dreamed about playing for a university that had that. Furthermore, the opportunity to play in the SEC against some of the nation’s best teams.”