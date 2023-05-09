Former Howard guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.
Hawkins is the third incoming transfer to join the Gophers this spring, following guard Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) and center Jack Wilson (Washington State).
Minnesota finished 9-22 in 2022-23 and had three starters — Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina) and Jaden Henley (DePaul) — depart as transfers. Freshman Braeden Carrington was the only guard in the rotation last season who’s coming back.
