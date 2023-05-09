Former Howard guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.

The Gophers announced the addition of the 5-foot-11 Hawkins on Tuesday. The native of Washington, D.C., was the leading scorer on a Bison team in 2022-23 that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.