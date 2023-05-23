Pinckney HR, 3 RBIs, Furtado's 5 scoreless innings help Alabama eliminate Kentucky at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Hunter Furtado made his second career start and threw five scoreless innings, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and No. 9 seed Alabama beat Kentucky 4-0 Tuesday night at the SEC Tournament to end the Wildcats’ season.

Tommy Seidl was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning and, after Drew Williamson struck out, Pinckney hit the first pitch he saw over the wall in right field to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Pinckney reached on a throwing error while driving home Seidl in the sixth and doubled then scored on a single by Ed Johnson in the eighth to make it 4-0.