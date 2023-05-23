Frick, Alvarez help North Carolina beat Georgia Tech 11-5 in ACC Tournament opener

DURHAM, N.C. — Tomas Frick hit an RBI single to give North Carolina the lead for good in the first inning, Patrick Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the seventh-seeded Tar Heels beat Georgia Tech 11-4 on Tuesday night at the ACC Tournament.

Mac Horvath was hit by a pitch and then stole second before Frick’s two-out hit made it 1-0. Frick advanced to third on a double to left by Hunter Stokely before Alvarez followed with a single to center that made it 3-0.