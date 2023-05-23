Tippett's 3 RBIs lead South Carolina past Georgia in SEC opener

The sixth-seeded Gamecocks (39-17) advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket against No. 3 seed LSU (42-13) on Wednesday. The Gamecocks and Tigers split the regular-season series before Game 3 was cancelled due to rain. Georgia (29-27) has been eliminated.

HOOVER, Ala. — Will Tippett went 3 for 4, including a three-run triple in the seventh inning , and South Carolina beat Georgia 9-0 on Tuesday in the opening game of the SEC Tournament.

Starter James Hicks (7-1) went 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits. Hicks left with the bases loaded in the seventh, but Cade Austin ended the threat with a strikeout. Austin picked up his second save of the season after striking out three to help South Carolina earn its first shutout in program history at the SEC Tournament.