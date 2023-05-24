Riopelle's walk-off homer lifts Florida over Alabama 7-6 in SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. — BT Riopelle hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to rally top-seeded Florida to a 7-6 victory over Alabama on Wednesday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Alabama reliever Aidan Moza allowed a lead-off single to No. 2 batter Wyatt Langford to begin the bottom of the 11th and was replaced by Alton Davis II. Jac Caglianone greeted Davis with a single to right and Josh Rivera followed with a run-scoring single. Riopelle homered to right-center on a 0-2 pitch from Davis (0-2).
Rivera homered in the bottom of the first inning to give Florida a 2-0 lead.
Colby Shelton had an RBI single to get Alabama on the scoreboard in the fourth. Jarvis evened the score with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Shelton homered in the sixth to give the Crimson Tide a 3-2 lead.
Florida tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error by Moza.
Cade Fisher (5-0) got the final out of the 11th to pick up the win for the Gators.
Florida advances to play No. 3 seed LSU on Thursday. Alabama will play either No. 5 seed Auburn or No. 4 see Vanderbilt in a loser-out game earlier Thursday.
