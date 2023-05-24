Van Remortel, Rennard lead Michigan past Illinois in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan (27-27) won the loser-out game in the double-elimination tournament and advances to play the loser of Thursday’s game between Iowa and Indiana. Illinois finished its season at 25-27.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning before Michigan broke loose with five runs. Tito Flores, who finished with three hits, reached on a leadoff single and scored on a triple by Ted Burton. One out later, Jonathan Kim was hit by a pitch and Van Remortel followed with his home run to right-center. Cody Jefferis had an RBI single to close out the five-run inning. He added a solo home run in the eighth for Michigan’s other run.