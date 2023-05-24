Oklahoma beats rival Oklahoma State 9-5 in Big 12 Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — John Spikerman and Easton Carmichael each had two hits and an RBI to help Oklahoma beat rival Oklahoma State 9-5 on Wednesday night in the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma (31-24), the defending tournament champion, picked up its second win in five meetings against Oklahoma State this season to advance to the winners’ bracket on Thursday. Oklahoma State (37-17) plays in a consolation game on Thursday.

Oklahoma jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with RBI singles from Dakota Harris, Spikerman and Carmichael. Spikerman reached base five times, with three walks.

The Sooners entered ranked 10th nationally with 34 sacrifice flies and added two more — from Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus — against the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State’s first error of the game led to Kade Fletcher scoring from third to give the Sooners an 8-4 lead in the seventh. The Cowboys also walked home a run in the inning to make it 9-4.

James Hitt picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing one earned run in 2 2/3 innings. Hitt faced the minimum in the fourth, with help from a 6-4-3 double play.

Oklahoma State’s Roc Riggio, one of the Big 12’s top offensive players and hitting .354, got his first hit in five at-bats in the bottom of the ninth to score Zach Ehrhard.

