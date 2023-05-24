Swansen home run sparks Nebraska's rally past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — Gabe Swansen hit a game-tying three-run home run, Brice Matthews drew a bases-loaded walk for the go-ahead run and Nebraska scored six runs in the seventh inning to soar past Rutgers 9-7 on Wednesday in an opening-round game of the Big Ten Tournament.
Rutgers (33-22) got three runs in the fifth to tie it and three in the seventh to go ahead 6-3. Evan Sleight hit a two-run double in the fifth and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh, giving him three RBIs.
Will Walsh (4-3) pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to get the win and Ben Gorski (1-3), who gave up three runs in the seventh, took the loss for Rutgers.
Nebraska will play Maryland on Thursday. Michigan State awaits Rutgers, also on Thursday.
