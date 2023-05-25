Cincinnati fires 2 members of its baseball staff as it investigates possible NCAA violations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.
“UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter,” the school said. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be “commenting further at this time.”
The Bearcats’ season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Cincinnati finished the season 24-33.
