Taylor leads way as TCU routs Kansas in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brayden Taylor drove in three runs and scored four times and TCU blew open a close game with a five-run sixth inning to defeat Kansas 14-4 in eight innings on Thursday in a winners bracket game of the Big 12 Tournament.
No. 4 seed TCU (35-22) advances to the final round of the upper bracket of the double-elimination tournament and will face either No. 8 Kansas or No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday.
Cole Fontenelle tripled to drive in a first-inning run and scored on a throwing error on the play as the Horned Frogs moved out to a 3-1 lead. Kansas kept it close and was within 5-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning before TCU broke loose. After an RBI-single by Nunez and a run-scoring groundout by Bowen, Taylor homered to right field. Fontenelle capped the inning by scoring on a fielder’s choice. Fontenelle finished with three runs scored and an RBI.
TCU added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to invoke the run rule.
Luke Savage (3-3) got the win after allowing three hits and one run in 3 1/3 innings of middle relief. Hunter Cranton (3-4) took the loss.
Michael Brooks, Luke Leto, Cole Elvis and Jake English drove in one run each for Kansas (25-31), which will play Kansas State in a loser-out game on Friday. The Wildcats eliminated top-seeded Texas on Thursday.
