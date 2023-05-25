Arizona State knocks out second-seeded Oregon State 14-10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nu’u Contrades went 5 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs, Luke Keaschall added three hits and four RBIs and Arizona State beat Oregon State 14-10 on Thursday to eliminate the second-seeded Beavers from the Pac-12 Tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Catcher Bronson Balholm also had three of Arizona State’s 20 hits.

Arizona State (32-23), which lost to rival Arizona to begin the tournament, scored two runs in three straight innings to take a 6-1 lead before Oregon State scored four runs in the fifth — two on passed balls. Nick Mclain answered with his second RBI triple in two innings and Contrades added an RBI single for another two-run inning.

Keaschall homered in the seventh for Arizona State’s fifth two-run inning, and Balholm and Keaschall each hit a two-run single in the eighth.

The Beavers rallied with three runs in the ninth before leaving the bases loaded.

Mason Guerra went 4 for 5, including his team-leading 11th homer of the year, for Oregon State (39-18). Garret Forrester blooped a two-run single to center to become the 12th Beaver in school history with 200 hits.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article