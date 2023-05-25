Clemson leading scorer Hall withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall is returning to college after withdrawing from the NBA draft on Thursday.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Hall gained experience from going through the NBA’s combine that will help the team next season. “I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group,” he said.
Hall was named to the all-ACC third team last season as the Tigers went 23-10.
