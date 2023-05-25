Holliday gets 400th career win, Oklahoma State edges West Virginia

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Roc Riggio hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Oklahoma State edged West Virginia 3-2 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament to give coach Josh Holliday his 400th career victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oklahoma State (38-17) plays in another must-win game on Friday. West Virginia (39-18) became the second top-three seed to be eliminated from the tournament after No. 1 Texas lost earlier.

Oklahoma State sophomore Juaron Watts-Brown struck out the first two batters of the ninth inning before West Virginia loaded the bases after two hit batters and a double. Watts-Brown ended it with his seventh strikeout in three innings to get his sixth win of the season.

West Virginia tied it at 2-all in the sixth on a groundout with the bases full, but starter Nolan McLean got an inning-ending strikeout to leave two Mountaineer runners in scoring position.

J.J. Wetherholt went 2 for 2 with a double and he was on base five times for West Virginia.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article