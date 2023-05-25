Texas Tech upsets No. 3 seed West Virginia 6-2 in Big 12 Tournament

The sixth-seeded Red Raiders (38-19) scored in five straight innings, beginning with a two-run second, to knock the Mountaineers (39-17) into the losers bracket. Texas Tech advances to play No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Thursday night. West Virginia will play an elimination game against second-seeded Oklahoma State earlier Thursday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hudson White had three hits, Mason Molina pitched six strong innings and Texas Tech upset third-seeded West Virginia 6-2 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Gavin Kash made it 3-0 with a solo home run and Hester pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Caleb McNeely hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for the Mountaineers, but Texas Tech got the run back on a home run by Austin Green in the fifth. Tracer Lopez scored the sixth run for the Red Raiders on a balk by reliever Maxx Yehl before he threw his first pitch.