Double-digit seed Texas A&M beats LSU, reaches SEC semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Hunter Haas hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning after striking out in each of his first three at-bats and No. 10 seed Texas A&M beat LSU 5-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M (35-24) became just the fourth double-digit seed to advance to the SEC semifinals — with all three previous teams losing the next game. The Aggies, who reached the semifinals for the second straight season, play No. 4 and second-seeded Arkansas on Saturday.

The Aggies received their third quality start of the tournament, with Will Johnston going six innings while surrendering just three runs. Evan Aschenbeck (8-1) got the win after striking out four and allowing only one earned run in three innings.

LSU trailed by two entering the ninth inning before back-to-back hits brought the potential tying run to the plate. A wild pitch led to Hayden Travinski scoring. Texas A&M walked Jared Jones to put runners on the corners and Aschenbeck got a strikeout and a routine pop fly to end it.

Third-seeded LSU (43-15), which won two of three against the Aggies this season, finished 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

