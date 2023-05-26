Lorusso's walk-off home run lifts Maryland over Nebraska in Big Ten

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OMAHA, Neb. — Nick Lorusso’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning gave Maryland a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament. The game was tied at 1 in the seventh inning before a 1 1/2-hour weather delay due to lightning in the area. Neither team threatened to score after the delay, but Maryland only needed one swing from Lorusso, who homered to left-center on a 2-2 pitch with two out in the 10th.

It was Lorusso’s 24th home run and 100th RBI of the season.

Top-seeded Maryland (39-19) advances to a semifinal on Saturday, facing the winner of the Nebraska-Michigan State loser-out game, which is Friday.

Neither of Nebraska’s two hits through the first six innings prior to the weather delay figured in their second-inning run. Leading off, Josh Caron was hit by a pitch, took second on a walk and advanced to third on a groundout. He scored on Cole Evans’ grounder to second base.

Maryland’s other run came in the fifth. Kevin Keister doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on a single by Matt Shaw.

Four Maryland pitchers held Nebraska (32-22-1) to four hits.

