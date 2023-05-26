Ceballos powers Oregon into Pac-12 title game with 12-7 victory over Washington

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sabin Ceballos drove in six runs with three hits and Oregon cruised to a 12-7 victory over Washington on Friday in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Ceballos had a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second to help the sixth-seeded Ducks (36-20) take a 6-0 lead on the way to their fifth straight victory.
Coby Morales hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to get the third-seeded Huskies within a run.
Oregon broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Drew Smith tripled in the first run and Ceballos capped it with a two-run single.
Reliever Grayson Grinsell (2-1) earned the win for the Ducks with 3 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Kiefer Lord (6-5) started and took the loss for Washington (34-19). Lord lasted just two innings, yielding six runs on eight hits.
The Huskies swept their only series against Oregon in the regular season by a combined scored of 43-18 two weeks ago. The Ducks’ pitching staff had a 14.00 ERA and a .368 batting average against over the three-game set in Eugene, Oregon.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25