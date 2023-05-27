Morales has 2 home runs, drives in four, to lift Miami over Wake Forest 7-2 in ACC semifinal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Yohandy Morales had two home runs and drove in four runs to power fourth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Wake Forest 7-2 on Saturday in an ACC Tournament semifinal.

Morales had three hits, his two-run single in the first that putting the Hurricanes on top for good. He added a solo home run in the sixth to make it 3-1 and closed out the scoring with a solo shot in the ninth.