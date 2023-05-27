Amick, Grice power Clemson past North Carolina, into ACC final

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — Billy Amick drove in four runs, Caden Grice drove in two and pitched seven strong innings, and Clemson defeated North Carolina 10-4 on Saturday in an ACC Tournament semifinal. Third-seeded Clemson advanced to the championship game and will play Miami on Sunday. Miami knocked off top-seeded and top-ranked Wake Forest 7-2 in the other semifinal.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. After Grice drove in two with a double, Amick followed with a two-run home run to left, and one out later, Blake Wright hit a solo shot to right field.

Amick ripped a two-run triple in the second and Cam Cannarella drove in two with a sixth-inning triple for the Tigers.

Grice (8-1) allowed single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings. He allowed four hits and struck out nine with one walk. He went 1-for-6 at the plate. Tristan Smith pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and B.J. Bailey retired the last three batters in order after giving up a solo home run to Tomas Frick leading off the ninth.

North Carolina starter Connor Bovair (4-4) took the loss after allowing all five first-inning runs.

