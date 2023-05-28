Walsh hits go-ahead homer, Oregon beats Arizona 5-4, wins Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Jacob Walsh hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oregon held on to beat Arizona 5-4 Saturday night and win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
Walsh’s solo shot gave Arizona a one-run lead and, after Drew Cowley and Sabin Ceballos were each hit by a pitch, Cowley scored on a single to right by Tanner Smith to make it 5-3 in the seventh.
No. 8 seed Arizona (33-23) trimmed its deficit to 5-4 on Tony Bullard’s two-out solo homer in the eighth inning but the Ducks held on from there.
Oregon took a 3-1 when Gavin Grant and Rikuu Nishida hit back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth. Arizona got a run back when Tommy Splaine, who reached on a error to lead off the inning, scored on a single Mac Bingham in the fifth and then tied it in the sixth on Kiko Romero’s inside-the-park homer.
Romero, a transfer from Central Arizona College in his first season with the Wildcats, tied the program single-season RBI record with 86 (Ron Hassey, 1974).