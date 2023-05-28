Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor hit HRs, TCU beats Oklahoma State for Big 12 Tournament title

ARLINGTON, Texas — Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor each hit a home run, Luke Savage pitched 4 innings of scoreless relief and No. 4 seed TCU beat Oklahoma State 12-5 Sunday night to win the Big 12 Tournament for the second time in the last three years.
Boyers hit a three-run shot to cap a four-run top of the second. Tre Richardson hit a two-RBI double, scored when Kurtis Byrne hit the next pitch for a single and Austin Davis singled to center to bring home Byrne and make it 8-0 in the third.
Roc Riggio singled to lead off the home half of the inning before Carson Benge and Chase Adkison were each hit by a pitch to load the bases before Luke Savage relieved starter Chase Hoover. Nolan Schubart drew a walk to bring home Riggio and Tyler Wulfert reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Benge before Savage induced a grounder to Brayden Taylor for the 5-3 inning-ending double play.
Savage (4-4) allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts to earn the win.
Schubart went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, for No 2 seed Oklahoma State (41-18).
The Cowboys, who lost to No. 7 seed Oklahoma in the first round on Wednesday, won four games in three days — including two wins Saturday over Texas Tech — to advance to finals.