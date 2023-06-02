Snyder, Tincher go deep, Washington defeats Dallas Baptist 9-5 in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Michael Snyder and Johnny Tincher hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning and third-seeded Washington defeated No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist 9-5 on Friday in the opening game of the Stillwater Regional.
Sam Boyle pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Stu Flesland III. Boyle allowed one run on four hits and struck out three.
Washington (35-18) advances to a winner’s bracket game on Saturday and DBU (45-15) drops to a loser-out game, also on Saturday.
George Specht and Luke Heefner drove in two runs each for DBU.
