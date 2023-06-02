Metz's 3 HRs power Duke past UNC-Wilmington, 12-3 in regional opener

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CONWAY, S.C. — MJ Metz blasted three home runs and drove in five runs to power Duke to a 12-3 win over UNC-Wilmington in a first-round game in the Conway Regional on Friday, the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory in an NCAA tournament game since 1961. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Duke advances to play the winner of the game between Coastal Carolina and Rider.

Tanner Thach doubled to deep right field to score a run in the first inning and Trevor Marsh added a solo home run in the second to stake UNC-Wilmington to a 2-0 lead after two innings.

The Seawolves starter, Jacob Shafer, gave up a run-scoring double in the third and a home run to Metz to start the fourth. Luke Craig came in in relief and gave up a go-ahead two-run homer to Damon Lux. Six Seawolves pitchers were tagged for five home runs.

Alex Gow started for Duke and allowed three runs on six hits over four-and-a-third innings. Charlie Beilenson came with one out in the fifth and combined with Adam Boucher and Aaron Beasley to blank the Seawolves the rest of the way.

UNC-Wilmington will player Coaster Carolina-Rider loser Saturday.

