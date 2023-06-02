Villegas, Morales hit early home runs, Miami defeats Maine 9-1 in regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Edgardo Villegas and Yohandy Morales each hit early home runs, Gage Ziehl set the tone on the mound, and Miami defeated Maine 9-1 on Friday night in the Coral Gables Regional hosted by the Hurricanes.

Miami scored two in the first on the home run by Villegas and added five in the second, the big hit being a three-run blast by Morales. Both players finished with three RBIs. Zach Levenson drove in two with a seventh-inning home run.