Villegas, Morales hit early home runs, Miami defeats Maine 9-1 in regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Edgardo Villegas and Yohandy Morales each hit early home runs, Gage Ziehl set the tone on the mound, and Miami defeated Maine 9-1 on Friday night in the Coral Gables Regional hosted by the Hurricanes.
Ziehl (8-4) shut down the Black Bears, allowing an unearned run on four hits through six innings. He struck out seven without a walk. Three relievers finished, allowing one hit.
The top-seeded Hurricanes (41-19) will play No. 2 Texas in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. No. 4 Maine (32-20) faces No. 3 Louisiana in an elimination game. Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 on Friday.
Black Bears starter Colin Fitzgerald (6-2) allowed seven hits and seven runs in an inning and a third. Maine’s run scored on an error by the catcher in the fourth inning.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25