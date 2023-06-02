Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier on Friday in the Nashville Regional.
Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.
The Ducks advance to a winner’s bracket game on Saturday and Xavier will play a loser-out game. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 Eastern Illinois were scheduled to play later Friday.
