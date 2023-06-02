Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kathryn Sandercock threw five scoreless innings, Kaley Mudge hit a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Florida State defeated No. 6 seed Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
The game between No. 15 seed Utah and No. 7 seed Washington that was supposed to follow the Oklahoma State-Florida State game was moved from Thursday night to midday Friday.
Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell, who like Sandercock was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team All-American, started and threw two innings. She gave up one hit and two runs for the Cowgirls (46-15).
Michaela Edenfield’s two-run blast in the first off Maxwell gave Florida State (56-9) a 2-0 lead. Mudge’s shot in the fourth after the delay made it 7-0, and the Seminoles closed it out in the sixth.
___
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25