Gordon, Morehouse pitch Texas to 4-2 win over Louisiana at Coral Gables Regional

Gordon (7-1) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight with no walks. Zane Morehouse allowed a solo home run in the eighth before pitching a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Lucas Gordon pitched seven strong innings and Texas defeated Louisiana 4-2 on Friday in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional.

No. 2 seed Texas (39-20) advances to a winner’s bracket game against regional host and top-seed Miami or No. 4 seeded Maine on Saturday. No. 3 seed Louisiana (40-23) will play an elimination game on Saturday.

The game was scoreless until a two-out single by Conor Higgs got Louisiana on the board in the sixth inning. The lead proved to be short-lived when Mitchell Daly homered to lead off the bottom of the inning and an RBI single by Porter Brown gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead.