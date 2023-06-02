Indiana takes advantage, defeats West Virginia 12-6 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phillip Glasser scored twice and drove in two runs and Indiana took advantage of West Virginia miscues, defeating the Mountaineers 12-6 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.

The Hoosiers led 3-1 after batting in the third, but West Virginia took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the fourth. In the third, Landon Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk and Caleb McNeely drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Braden Barry scored on a double steal with Logan Sauve.