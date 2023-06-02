Indiana takes advantage, defeats West Virginia 12-6 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Phillip Glasser scored twice and drove in two runs and Indiana took advantage of West Virginia miscues, defeating the Mountaineers 12-6 on Friday in the Lexington Regional.
Indiana went back ahead with a 3-run sixth in which Peter Serruto scored on an error by the pitcher, Glasser came home on a sacrifice fly and Bobby Whalen scored on a wild pitch. In total, the three runs scored on two hits, an error and a wild pitch.
Indiana put the game away with a five-run ninth that featured a two-run triple by Brock Tibbitts and a two-run homer by Josh Pyne.
Reliever Brayden Risedorph (3-1) got the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Ty Bothwell picked up his first save of the season, yielding one run over the final 3 1/3 innings.
Blaine Traxel (7-6) took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — in 5 1/3 innings.
Third-seeded Indiana (42-18) will play tournament host Kentucky in the winner’s bracket on Saturday. No. 2 West Virginia (39-19) will play Ball State in an elimination game. Kentucky defeated Ball State 4-0 on Friday.
___
AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25