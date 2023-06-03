Alabama basketball manager was with Brandon Miller at shooting scene, lawsuit against NY Times says

Alabama student manager Cooper Lee was identified in a lawsuit against The New York Times as the basketball team member who was in Brandon Miller’s vehicle minutes before the Jan. 15 shooting that killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris, according to the Times.
On Friday, the Times acknowledged its error and reported that Lee was named in Spears’ lawsuit.
Lee declined to comment beyond saying he was in the vehicle and Spears was not, according to the Times.
Neither Lee or Miller are accused of wrongdoing.
The university, Spears and his family had told The Associated Press in March that the report was inaccurate and the family hired an attorney.
