Douthit scatters four hits, Madron drives in four as Oklahoma routs Army 10-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Braxton Douthit pitched a complete-game four-hitter, Bryce Madron drove in four runs, and Oklahoma routed Army 10-1 on Saturday in a loser-out game at the Charlottesville Regional.
Madron had a two-run triple in OU’s five-run fifth inning. Kendall Pettis had a two-run double in the inning and Anthony Mackenzie added a run-scoring single.
Madron also had an RBI-double in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third. Oklahoma’s leadoff hitter, John Spikerman, had two singles, stole three bases and scored three runs.
No. 3-seed Oklahoma (32-27) advances to a Sunday game against the loser of Saturday’s later game between top-seeded regional host Virginia and No. 2-seed East Carolina.
Army’s Mike Ruggieri (9-2) allowed six hits and five runs in four-plus innings.
The Black Knights (38-18) lost their two regional games by a combined score of 25-2.
