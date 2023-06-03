Vetrano drives in 5 runs, Boston College beats Nicholls 19-10 at Tuscaloosa Regional

The second-seeded Eagles (36-19) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Alabama and third-seeded Troy in an elimination game Sunday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Joe Vetrano singled, doubled and homered twice to drove in five runs and Boston College pulled away to earn a 14-6 win over Nicholls in an elimination game at the Tuscaloosa Regional on Saturday.

Sam McNulty hit a three-run homer in the second inning to put Boston College in front, but Nicholls manufactured a run in the second on a Wes Toups sacrifice fly and scored two runs in the third on a pair of groundouts.

Henry Leake came on in the third inning, relieving starter Chris Flynn, and blanked the Colonels over the next four innings while Boston College rode four home runs to take a 10-run lead. Vetrano hit his first homer in the fourth, Danel Baruch hit a solo shot and Nick Wang belted a three-run homer in the fifth and Vetrano added a three-run shot in the seventh.