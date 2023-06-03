Arnold, Belbin home runs lead Campbell to 10-5 win over Central Connecticut in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bryce Arnold tied the game with a grand slam, Jarrod Belbin added a three-run home run, and Campbell defeated Central Connecticut 10-5 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Columbia Regional.

The Camels trailed 5-0 entering the seventh inning and loaded the bases on a double and two walks. One run scored on an infield single by Dalen Thompson and, one out later, Arnold went deep to left field.