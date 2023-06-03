Rider rallies from 5 down, then holds off Coastal Carolina 11-10 in 10 innings

CONWAY, S.C. — John Volpe and Brian Skettini delivered run-scoring singles in the 10th inning and Richie Sica preserved the win with a diving catch in deep center field , lifting Rider to a wild 11-10 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night in the host Chanticleers’ Conway Regional.

After going ahead 11-9 in the 10th, the Broncs had to hold on in the bottom of the inning when Coastal Carolina loaded the bases with two out. But Danny Kirwin (7-2) got Caden Bodine to lift a deep fly to center that Sica caught diving to his back-hand side. Earlier in the half-inning, Ty Dooley’s sacrifice fly drew the Chanticleers within 11-10.