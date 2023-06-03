Blanchard, Pracht drive in 10 runs, George Mason tops Northeastern 11-3 at Winston-Salem Regional

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N. C. — Chad Gartland went the distance and Evan Blanchard and Carson Pracht each drove in five runs to carry George Mason past Northeastern 11-3 in an elimination game at the Winston-Salem Regional on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Patriots (35-26) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Wake Forest and second-seeded Maryland on Sunday.

Gartland (7-2) scattered seven hits over nine innings and all three Northeastern runs came on solo home runs by Spenser Smith, Harrison Feinberg and Alex Lane.

Blanchard hit a pair of two-run singles and added a fifth RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning. Pracht doubled to drive in two runs in the sixth, hit an RBI single in the eighth and singled home two more in the ninth.

George Mason amassed a dozen hits and drew six walks off five Huskies pitchers.

Aivan Cabral (9-4)started for Northeastern (44-16) and allowed four runs on four hits and a pair of walks over four innings to take the loss.

