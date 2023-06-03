Connor's 4 RBI carry Cal State Fullerton past San Jose State, 9-5 in Stanford Regional

The Titans (32-23) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Stanford and second-seeded Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday.

Brendan Bobo singled in the first inning to drive home Nate Nankil to get Cal State Fullerton on the board. Jack Haley laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Moises Guzman, then scored on a double by Connor to make it 3-1 after two innings. Maddox Latta hit a solo home run in the third and Connor ripped a three-run homer in the fourth to put the game out of reach.