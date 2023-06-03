Oklahoma tops Tennessee 9-0 to win 50th straight, advance to Women's College World Series semifinals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen homered, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 4 Tennessee 9-0 in five innings on Saturday to win its 50th straight game and advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Sooners (58-1) extended their Division I record for consecutive wins and inched closer to a possible third consecutive national title.

Oklahoma starter Jordy Bahl allowed one hit — a double to Kiki Milloy, the game’s first batter. Bahl went 3 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out three to earn the win. Relievers Alex Storako, Kierston Deal and Nicole May did not allow a hit.

Tennessee (50-9) will play No. 6 Oklahoma State in an elimination game Sunday.

Tennessee chose not to throw Ashley Rogers, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All American. She and No. 2 pitcher Payton Gottschall watched as hard-throwing freshman Karlyn Pickens got the nod.

The decision paid off early. Pickens escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first and didn’t allow a run.

She couldn’t escape in the second. Jennings drove a change-up over the left-field fence to put the Sooners up 3-0, and Pickens was replaced.

Hansen’s line drive went over the fence in the third for a two-run homer that put Oklahoma ahead 5-0. The Sooners would have had more, but Milloy caught one against the fence to rob Sophia Nugent of a homer in the fourth.

