Wimmer, Casas drive in two each, South Carolina defeats NC State 6-3 in Columbia Regional

With Jack Mahoney (7-3) cruising through the first five innings, Wimmer got the offense started with a two-run home run in the third for the Gamecocks.

NC State closed to within 6-3 in the sixth on a single by Jacob Cozart and a two-run double by Chase Nixon. The Wolfpack threatened in the seventh against reliever Eli Jones, putting runners on first and second with one out before a double play ended the inning. The Wolfpack also had two on with one out against Jones in the ninth, but Chris Veach relieved and ended the game with a groundout and a flyout for his sixth save.