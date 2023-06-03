Taylor drives in 6, leads TCU over Arizona 12-4 in Fayetteville Regional

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brayden Taylor hit a three-run home run and used two singles to drive in three more runs, and TCU rolled to a 12-4 victory over Arizona in Friday’s nightcap of the Fayetteville Regional. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Taylor finished with four hits in five trips to the plate for the second-seeded Horned Frogs (38-22), who advance to play No. 1 seed Arkansas (42-16) on Saturday. The third-seeded Wildcats (33-25) will play an elimination game against Santa Clara (35-19) earlier in the day.

Kiko Romero hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Arizona the lead. TCU answered with Taylor’s homer and an RBI single by Anthony Silva to take a 4-2 lead. Taylor pushed the lead to 6-2 with a two-run single in the second.

Mason White hit a solo homer for the Wildcats in the fourth. Romero hit his second home run — a solo shot — in the eighth, but Kurtis Byrne answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning and Austin Davis followed with an RBI double to complete the scoring.

Luke Savage (5-3) worked four innings in relief of starter Kole Klecker to get the win. Savage allowed one run on three hits and a walk.

Cam Walty (5-1) took the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits while retiring just three batters.

