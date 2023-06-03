Huber's big home run lifts UConn to 9-6 victory over Florida A&M in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ben Huber hit a clutch home run, UConn allowed one run over the final four innings, and the Huskies defeated Florida A&M 9-6 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional.

Connecticut led 5-4 heading to the eighth inning, then scored three runs on a sacrifice fly and Huber’s two-run home run. The Huskies added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice bunt by Korey Morton. David Smith had two hits and drove in two runs.